Rosa Fay Hoskins Satterfield, of South Boston, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born in Danville, Va., on December 26, 1945, and was 74 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Albert Dabney Hoskins and the late Martha Adams Hoskins. She was married to Irvin Ray Satterfield who survives. Fay was a 1964 graduate of George Washington High School and went on to receive her Associate's Degree from Averett College, then a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Radford College and a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from Lynchburg College. She taught in the Roanoke School System before coming to Halifax County in September of 1970. Here she taught at Sinai Elementary until June of 1978 when she married Ray and moved to Goldsboro, N.C. She taught in Greene County and Wayne County until September 1981, when Catherine was born and was a full-time mother until Catherine went to first grade. When she resumed her teaching career, she was the guidance counselor at Sinai, Halifax, and Wilson Memorial Elementary Schools. She briefly worked at the new Cluster Springs Elementary when Halifax and Wilson Memorial closed. She had breast cancer in 2006 and retired. Fay was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8 and particularly enjoyed handling Girls State every year. She was one of the oldest daughters of The Halifax County Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She was an active member of Dan River Baptist Church. After retirement she served on the Halifax County School Board for eight years where she continued to be involved with her love for education and the youth of Halifax County. Rosa Fay Hoskins Satterfield is survived by her husband, Irvin Ray Satterfield of the home; her daughter, Catherine Slayton Satterfield Schiel and husband, Mark of California; grandchildren, Scarlett Slayton Schiel and Grayson Andrew Schiel of California; her stepdaughter, Sheryl Satterfield McWilliams and husband, Dan of Maine; step-grandchildren, Jasmine McWilliams and Lillian "Lily" McWilliams of Maine; honorary grandson, Nicholas Jones of Halifax; special friends, Michael and Kim Farson, and their children, Little Mike, Tyler and Michaela of Vernon Hill; best friend, Cheryl Gosney Watts of Halifax. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jack Stewart officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, funeral service for Rosa Fay H. Satterfield will be livestream via Powell Funeral Home's Facebook page. For memorials, please consider the Halifax County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 1891, Halifax, VA 24558 Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
