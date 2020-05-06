Billy Monroe Sampson, of Blairs, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born on July 25, 1938, to the late Maudie Henegar Sampson and the late William Jackson Sampson in Roanoke, Virginia. He is survived by his wife Martha Layton Sampson. Mr. Sampson was a member of The Methodist Church and served in the United States Army. He has requested that no type of service be held for him. In addition to his wife, Mr. Sampson is survived by his daughters, Tina S. Stein (Johnny) of South Carolina, Terri S. Dunn (Steve) of Chatham, Virginia, and Tracy S. Hall (Tony) of Dry Fork, Virginia; his sister, Betty Sampson of Roanoke, Virginia; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Barry Michael Sampson; four brothers, one sister, and one grandchild. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Sampson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to ten people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.

