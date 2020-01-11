Mrs. Betty Sadler, age 72, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Sadler was born on June 24, 1947, in Danville, Va., to the late Luther Oliver Bradley and Ruth Ryder Bradley. She worked at Disston. Mrs. Sadler is survived by her children, Leon Sadler (Kim) and Melissa Fay Myers (Gerald Wyatt); grandchildren, Drake Sadler (Kamryn), Jme McCormick (Blake), and Tabitha Cook (Mike); great-grandchildren, Aria Drake Sadler, Josie Rae McCormick and Justin "Bubbie" Merritt. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sadler was predeceased by sisters, Jean, Fay, Margaret and Barbara; and her first great-grandson, Logan Wade McCormick. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Reverend Billy Hedrick and the Reverend Barry Webster officiating. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Sadler family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Service information

Jan 13
Graveside Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Highway 58 East
Danville, VA 24540
