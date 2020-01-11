Mrs. Betty Sadler, age 72, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Sadler was born on June 24, 1947, in Danville, Va., to the late Luther Oliver Bradley and Ruth Ryder Bradley. She worked at Disston. Mrs. Sadler is survived by her children, Leon Sadler (Kim) and Melissa Fay Myers (Gerald Wyatt); grandchildren, Drake Sadler (Kamryn), Jme McCormick (Blake), and Tabitha Cook (Mike); great-grandchildren, Aria Drake Sadler, Josie Rae McCormick and Justin "Bubbie" Merritt. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sadler was predeceased by sisters, Jean, Fay, Margaret and Barbara; and her first great-grandson, Logan Wade McCormick. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Reverend Billy Hedrick and the Reverend Barry Webster officiating. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Sadler family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
To send flowers to the family of Betty Sadler, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 13
Graveside Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Highway 58 East
Danville, VA 24540
Highway 58 East
Danville, VA 24540
Guaranteed delivery before Betty's Graveside Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.