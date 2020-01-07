Donna Kadunc Rossman, 83, of Danville, Va., passed away on January 5, 2020, at Duke Medical Center. She was born on August 28, 1936, in Bedford, Ohio, to the late Philomena Kadunc and Frank Kadunc. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Robert L. Rossman Sr., and her brother, William Kadunc. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and The American Legion Auxiliary Memorial Unit 325. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Rossman Jr. (Sallie) of Danville, Va.; daughters, Jackie Garrett of Danville, Va., and Dyann Moran of Asheboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Robert Rossman III, Steven Rossman, Scott Fisher, Lauren Fisher, Jessica Moran, and Kristen Moran; and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 1665 South Boston Rd., Danville, Va., with the Rev. Bob Yeaman officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence of Robert L. Rossman, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 395 Franklin Turnpike, Danville is serving the Rossman family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
