Christie Hall Rogers of the Tunstall area, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Halifax Regional Hospital at the age of 41. Born in Danville, Va. on January 12, 1979, she was daughter of Patsy Rogers and John Hall. Christie was of Baptist Faith and worked as an assistant manager at Applebee's Restaurant. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Jonathan Rogers of Lynchburg, Va.; her sister, Alison Hall; her nieces, Madison Vernon and Marlee Vernon; and her dog, Roxy. The family would also like to recognize Halifax Sentara Hospice, DRN Ellen Purvis of Halifax ICU, as well as Deborah and Donna at Philly Cheese Steak & Things for their kindness and support. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Mike Myers officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Rogers family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Rogers, Christie Hall
To plant a tree in memory of Christie Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.