Christie Hall Rogers of the Tunstall area, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Halifax Regional Hospital at the age of 41. Born in Danville, Va. on January 12, 1979, she was daughter of Patsy Rogers and John Hall. Christie was of Baptist Faith and worked as an assistant manager at Applebee's Restaurant. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Jonathan Rogers of Lynchburg, Va.; her sister, Alison Hall; her nieces, Madison Vernon and Marlee Vernon; and her dog, Roxy. The family would also like to recognize Halifax Sentara Hospice, DRN Ellen Purvis of Halifax ICU, as well as Deborah and Donna at Philly Cheese Steak & Things for their kindness and support. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Mike Myers officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Rogers family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

