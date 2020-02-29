A memorial service for Ms. Glenetta Robinson, 66, of Danville, Virginia will be conducted on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Dabble E. Garner, eulogist and Minister Alfrieta Bennett-Reaves, eulogist. The family is at the residence of her mother, Mrs. Virginia Womack, 6531 Old Richmond Road, Danville, Virginia. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

