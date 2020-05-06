Ned W. Robertson Graveside rites for Mr. Ned Robertson, 66, of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the New Ridgeway United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Ricky Scott, presiding. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, visitation will be limited to ten people at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

