David "Jack" Hodges Robertson, son of Minnie Edith Young and Andrew Whitehead Robertson, departed this world on Saturday, March 15, 2020,. He was married to Sylvia Marie Rhodes for 68 years. Daddy was predeceased by his two sons, Scott Daryl Robertson and David Bryant Robertson. His remaining children are Genie Gail Robertson-Owen, and Angela Sue Robertson. Winifred V. Minter is his remaining sibling. Also, his grandson, Joshua Wiley Owen; and granddaughter, Jessica Rhodes Owen; great-grandchildren are Savanaha Owen Lemmon, Jordan Elizabeth Hall, and Bethany "Claire" Hall. Daddy proudly served his country in World War II, enlisting in the Navy. He had a lifetime hobby of rabbit hunting. In lieu of flowers, his family would like donations made to God's Pit Crew, 2499 N Main St, Danville, Virginia, 24540. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m., location pending. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Robertson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
