Dorothy Lynch Roberts, 80, of 1830 Seamster Road Providence, NC departed this life on Friday, January 17, 2020. Dorothy was born in Pittsylvania County, VA on February 17, 1939 a daughter of the late Lindsey Carson Lynch and Callie Beggarly Lynch. Dorothy was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She was married to William "Billy" Thomas Roberts, who preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Cindy R. Hammock (William), Nancy R. Lawless and Vicki R. Pruitt; two sisters, Linda L. Allen and Denise L. Myers (Mike); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, William Donnie Roberts; a daughter, Patty Kay Roberts; and two brothers, Jerry and Ronnie Lynch. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. James Mays. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home and at other times at the residence. A very special thank you to all the caregivers over the years. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Roberts family.
Roberts, Dorothy Lynch
Service information
Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Visitation begins.
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
2:00PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Funeral Service begins.
