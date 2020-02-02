Lessie F Roach, 88, passed away at Roman Eagle in Danville, Va. on Friday, January 31, 2020. Mrs. Roach was born on April 2, 1931, to the late Lelia Dickerson and the late Charles Duffy. Mrs. Roach was a member of River Oak Church of God. Mrs. Roach is survived by her daughter, Lisa Soyars (Larry); her grandchildren, Adam Soyars and Amanda Elliott (Jason); and her great-grandchildren, Luke and Lucy. Mrs. Roach was preceded by her daughter, Libby Farthing; three sisters; and one brother. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Schoolfield Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Ronald Duffy. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Roach family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

