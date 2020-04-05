Larry "L.P." Rigney Sr. Larry Preston Rigney Sr., 68, of Danville departed this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. Larry was born in Danville, Va. on January 21, 1952, a son of the late Levi Preston Rigney Jr., and Doris Massey Rigney, who survives. Larry or "L.P." worked for the Danville Police Department where he retired as a Sergeant. He worked for Quality Oils Company. He was a member of North Main Baptist. He was a former member of the Danville Life Saving Crew. On January 4, 1975, he married Janice Perrow Rigney, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include a son, Larry P. Rigney Jr.; a daughter, Stacey R. Keen (Randall); two brothers, Ricky Rigney (Dale), Jerry Rigney (Patricia), five grandchildren, Sarah Rigney, Logan Rigney, Randall Keen III, Clayton Keen, Kelly Keen; a great-grandson, Hunter Rigney; and his beloved dog, CoCo. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend his funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside service conducted at Danville Memorial Gardens. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Rigney family.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Rigney, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

