Mrs. Margaret Carol Jones Riddle, age 65, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Riddle was born on February 3, 1955, in Danville, Va., to the late Lewis Jones and Louise Jones. She last worked at Dan River Mills in #8 Inspection Room. Mrs. Riddle is survived by her husband, Gerald Riddle; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kim Cockran; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Michael Samuels; her sister, Betty Dove; her niece, Buffy Dove; her nephew, Ronny Dove, four grandchildren, and her three special cats In addition to her parents, Mrs. Riddle was predeceased by two brothers, Bobby and James Mack Jones; and one sister, Janice Marie Inman. Because of the coronavirus, there will be no public gathering. Condolences can be sent by cards to her husbands address, 1436 Claiborne St., Danville, VA 24540. Any donations on her behalf can be sent to Samaritan's Purse. Margaret is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she loved for many years. Norris Funeral Home is assisting the family.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
3 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Danville-Pittsylvania district; officials say they are prepared, have necessary supplies for now
-
Health official: 'There is community transmission in Danville'
-
Goodyear extends shutdown 'until further notice'
-
Danville residents react to governor's lockdown order through June 10
-
Danville attorney becomes 'Jeopardy!' champ on Friday night’s episode
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.