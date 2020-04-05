Mrs. Margaret Carol Jones Riddle, age 65, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Riddle was born on February 3, 1955, in Danville, Va., to the late Lewis Jones and Louise Jones. She last worked at Dan River Mills in #8 Inspection Room. Mrs. Riddle is survived by her husband, Gerald Riddle; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kim Cockran; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Michael Samuels; her sister, Betty Dove; her niece, Buffy Dove; her nephew, Ronny Dove, four grandchildren, and her three special cats In addition to her parents, Mrs. Riddle was predeceased by two brothers, Bobby and James Mack Jones; and one sister, Janice Marie Inman. Because of the coronavirus, there will be no public gathering. Condolences can be sent by cards to her husbands address, 1436 Claiborne St., Danville, VA 24540. Any donations on her behalf can be sent to Samaritan's Purse. Margaret is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she loved for many years. Norris Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Riddle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

