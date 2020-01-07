A loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt, Annie Mae Brandon Richmond made her transition from her earthly home to eternal life with her Lord and Savoir Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 4, 2020, after a six month decline in health. Annie Mae was the last surviving sibling of 11 siblings, born on June 28, 1934 to Royal Douglas Brandon Sr. and Eunice B. Brandon of Alton, Halifax County, Virginia. At a young age, she gave her life to the Lord and joined Mason Chapel Baptist Church. She was educated in the public schools of Halifax County. She later united in marriage to Elbert Richmond and they began their family in Milton, Caswell County, North Carolina. They were married over 50 years. From their union was born one child, Elbert Barry Richmond. Annie Mae was a long-standing member of Mason Chapel Baptist Church. She attended Macedonia AME Church later in her marriage. Later in her life, she attended White Oak Worship Center with her son, Barry. Annie Mae dealt with struggles in her life, but she finished well, taking care of her husband who predeceased her in 2014. She was often described as a sweet lady and in her later years she demonstrated a life full of genuine joy and peace. She loved singing along with Christmas Carols and Gospel Music. A smile would greet everyone who met her, and as she did early in her life, she once again enjoyed the presence of family and friends, especially children. She modeled what it means to finish well. Annie Mae leaves to cherish her memory a son, Barry Richmond and daughter-in-law, Delores Richmond; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA 24540 with Retired Pastor Archie Richmond and the Rev. Roger Ewing officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Garden, Danville, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 tunil 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel and other times at Barry & Delores Richmond's home, 374 Jeanette Dr., Danville, VA 24540. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Richmond family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Annie Richmond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
