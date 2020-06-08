William Earl Richardson, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1943 in the Birchland Park area of Halifax County and was 77 years old. He was the son of the late "Buggie" Eddie Richardson and the late Mabel Williams Richardson. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Earl Davis. He was married to Eliza Johnson Richardson who survives. He was a member of Mount Grove Missionary Baptist Church and was a former employee of Wilbert Vault Company and Brandon's Backhoe and Grading, Inc. In his youth, he was a very adept baseball player and loved baseball his whole life. He also loved gardening and restoring old cars. Survivors include his wife, Eliza Johnson Richardson of Danville; three sons, Joe Nathan Bennett and wife, Ebony of Newport News, Va., Rodrickus Oakes Sr. of Columbia, S.C., William E. Richardson Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla.; three stepchildren, Trenace Gamble of Lake City, S.C., Helen Feagin of Florence, S.C., Dawn Johnson of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Rodrickus Oakes Jr., Jonathan Bennett and Joshua Bennett; one brother, Harrison Richardson of Lake City, S.C.; one sister, Gloria Adams of Danville, Va. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 12 noon at Floral Hills Cemetery in Danville, Va. with the Rev. Darryl D. Cunningham officiating. The service will be webcast on the Powell Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremations Service, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, VA 24592.
