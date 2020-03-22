Mr. Earl Richardson, age 91, of 955 Hunting Hills Road, and formerly of 124 Cooper Street, Danville, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Raleigh, N.C. on June 2, 1928, to the late David Coleman Richardson and Ruth Haymore Richardson. He was married to Evelyn Nadine Richardson who predeceased him on June 29, 2016. Mr. Richardson had served his country in the United States Army and had retired from APAC after 27 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith. Surviving Mr. Richardson are his children, Kenny Ray Richardson (Bonnie), and David C. Richardson (Tracie) of Danville; his grandchildren, Will Richardson, Conner Richardson, Drake Richardson, Angela Richardson, and Kristy Richardson; also, his great-granddaughter, Jane Richardson and one great-grandson. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Richardson was predeceased by a son, Earl "Eugene" Richardson; brothers, Aubrey Richardson, Wilford Richardson, Doug Richardson and John Richardson; and sisters, Bernice Richardson, Louise Bryant and Frances Harville. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19, a private graveside service will be conducted at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Freddie Vicks officiating. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Richardson family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, or www.godanriver.com.
+2
+2
+2
MOST POPULAR
-
Goodyear shutting down operations until at least April 3
-
Danville teacher charged with striking student with ruler at Head Start facility
-
Danville's state of emergency opens access to state, federal funding amid virus outbreak
-
It was a 'spur of the moment' thing amid a global pandemic: A marriage proposal on Danville's Riverwalk Trail
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.