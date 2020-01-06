Bernice (Brown) Richardson Mrs. Bernice Brown Richardson, age 91, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Roman Eagle Health & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Richardson was born on December 16, 1928, in Franklin County, Va., to the late J.D. Brown and Angie Cundiff Brown. She married Aubrey Richardson, who preceded her in death. She worked at Dan River Inc. Riverside Division as an inspector and was a member of the Blairs Baptist Church for over 50 years. She loved all animals and growing beautiful flowers. Mrs. Richardson is survived by brothers, Calvin Brown and Virgil Brown; nephews, Robert Brown of Clayton, N.C., and Todd Brown of Dry Fork; and niece, Penny B. Hill (Jim) of Danville. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Richardson was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Dale; brothers, Bradie Brown and Orrie Brown. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Barker Funeral Home with the Rev. John Lester officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. At other times the family will be at her sister-in-law, Claudine Brown's residence. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Blairs Baptist Church building fund or to the Blairs Fire Department. Barker Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Richardson family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Richardson, Bernice (Brown)
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
11:00AM
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
Jan 7
Interment following funeral service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
12:00AM
Highland Burial Park
North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
