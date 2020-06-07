July 1, 1940 - June 4, 2020 Annie Ruth Davis Richardson, 79, formerly of Sutherlin, Va., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Heritage Hall King George, King George, Va. She was born on July 1, 1940, to the late Mary Valentine Davis White and Charlie Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Richardson; two sisters, Karen Whitlock and Mary Wade; two brothers, James and Granville Davis; and stepfather, Julius White. Annie Ruth graduated third in the 1959 Class from Mary M. Bethune High School, Halifax, Va. She retired from Dan River Mill. She accepted Christ at a young age and was an active member of White Oak Grove Baptist Church in Sutherlin, Va. until her health began to fail. She moved to Martinsville, Va. and became a watch care member of New Bethel Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, Ridgeway, Va. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Arlisa (Donald) Jones of Hopewell, Va., Jonathan (Monica) Richardson of Honolulu, Hawaii, Auratha (Vincent) Quarles of Stafford, Va. and Wyvette (Vincent) Dillard of Martinsville, Va.; a special niece, Monique Cogdell; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Roy of Rocky Mount, N.C. and John Robert (Dorothy) Davis of Virginia Beach, Va. and two aunts, Lucille Hunt and Katie Valentine; and a host of extended family. All family and friends are welcome to stop by the funeral home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. to pay their respects. In addition, everyone is invited to attend the graveside service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. at White Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave, Danville, Va. is assisting the family. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 9
Visitation
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
8:30AM-12:00PM
8:30AM-12:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 9
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
White Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
9012 Melon Road
Sutherlin, VA 24594
9012 Melon Road
Sutherlin, VA 24594
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
