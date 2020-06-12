Richard, Deacon Earl

Deacon Earl Richmond's body can be viewed on Friday, June 12, 2020, at River Zion Baptist Church from 1 to 5 p.m. The body will lie in repose on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at River Zion with the Homegoing Services starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a mask is required for both viewing and for the funeral service. Earl was born on November 14, 1931, to parents, Sidney and Henrietta Jeffries Richmond. The baby boy of the family, he was the thirteenth of fourteen children. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Bettie Dean Lipscomb Richmond. Deacon Richmond is a member of River Zion Baptist Church. Owner and operator of Earl's Barber Shop and a lifelong farmer. He leaves to continue his legacy and to cherish his memory, a loving wife, Bettie; a daughter, Vanessa "Twinkle" and son in-law, Ray Lee Graves of Milton, N.C.; a sister, Janie Richmond Lownes of Charlotte, N.C.; a brother in-law, Michael Dale Lipscomb and wife, Pat, of Milton, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Exie C. Lipscomb of Milton, N.C.; a godson, Sidney Evans of Greensboro, N.C.; and a plethora of additional family members and friends. Sharpe Funeral Home has the pleasure of serving the Richmond Family.
