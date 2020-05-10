Mrs. Donnie Lowery Rice, age 91, of Milton, North Carolina, passed on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 24, 1929, in Greenwood, South Carolina, to the late Ed Lowery and Roxy Lowery. Mrs. Rice worked at Dan River Mills as a weaver and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her daughter, Connie McCann of Milton, North Carolina; son, William Rice (Gayle) of Graham, North Carolina; grandchildren, Debra Davis, Carla Morningstar, Tina Rice; great-grandchildren, Caroline Davis, Suzanna Davis and Noah Morningstar. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rice was predeceased by her loving husband, Willie F. Rice; brother, Ellis Lowery; and great-grandson, Stuart Davis. A private graveside service will be held at Welcome Baptist Church in Milton, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that any donations be given to the Caswell County EMS at 208 County Park Rd., Yanceyville, North Carolina 27379. Anyone wishing to send sympathy cards may send them to the daughter of Mrs. Rice, Connie McCann, at 781 NC 57 North, Milton, North Carolina 27305. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Rice family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

