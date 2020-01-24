James Clarence "JC" Reynolds Sr., 73, of 1320 Sportsman Road, Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence. Born on October 19, 1946, in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late James and Ella Holt Reynolds. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, from Mount Freeman Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Millner, Eulogist. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post 29 will follow in the Reynolds Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Reynolds family.

