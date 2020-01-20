CHATHAM, Va. Oliver Brown Reynolds, age 70, of Chatham, entered into rest on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born on January 16, 1950, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Lloyd Brown Reynolds Jr. and the late Cecil Adams Reynolds. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Grogan Reynolds. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 39 years of service. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian (Katie) Reynolds; a grandchild, Brian Reynolds Jr.; three sisters, Jean (Mike) Burgess, Jetty (L.J.) Burgess, and Betsy (Jimmy) Eanes; and his special companion, Chunk. Funeral services will be conducted at Scott Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Reynolds Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at the residence, 1444 Green Pond Rd. Chatham, Va. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Reynolds family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
