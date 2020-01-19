Judy Carr Reynolds died peacefully in her sleep on January 11, 2020, at Roman Eagle Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 21, 1933, in Schoolfield, Virginia, to the late William and Ruby Clara Fletcher. In 1950, Judy married Jack Carr Jr. and together they had four children, Tony, Barry, Karen, and Jack III. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother (Calvin Fletcher), a sister (Corrine Saunders) and her first husband, Jack (1991). In 1998, she married Irvin Reynolds and they brought each other comfort and companionship until his death in 2018. Judy is survived by her children, Tony Carr (Julie) of Illinois, Barry and Katrina Carr of Dry Fork, Virginia, Karen Ferguson (Derek) of California, and Jack Carr III of Danville, Virginia, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Judy was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on February 2, 1975, and was sustained to the end by her faith in the Bible's promise of a resurrection on a paradise earth. (Acts 24:15; Psalm 37:29) She expressed her faith before many doctors and nurses as her health declined over the years. Judy will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and loyal friend. The family would like to express their appreciation to the many friends who showed their love for Judy during her decline in health as well as the kindness and care of the Roman Eagle Nursing Home staff. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 118 Jenny Ln., Danville, Virginia, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of Barry and Katrina Carr, 1242 Hinesville Rd, Dry Fork. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving Mrs. Reynolds' family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.