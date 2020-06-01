May 28, 2020 DANVILLE, Va. Mr. Elvis Wilbert Redd of 22 Baltimore Ave. died on Thursday, May 28, 2020. A viewing will be held on today from 3 until 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Please remember to follow CDC guideline *Masks are required. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.

To plant a tree in memory of Elvis Redd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

