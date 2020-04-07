William "Bill" Monroe Ragsdale Jr., 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Bill was born in Danville, Va., on September 15, 1952, to the late Lillie (Maythell) Meadows Ragsdale and William M. Ragsdale Sr. Bill worked as a devoted newspaper carrier for the Danville Register & Bee for 30 years. Bill is survived by the mother of his seven children, Barbara S. Ragsdale; his daughters, Melissa Kirks (Jake) Keeling, Va., Sandra Irby (Lloyd) Axton Va., Amy Adkins (Donnie) Stuart, Va., and Rebecca Kanode (Ben) Roanoke, Va.; his sons, Billy Ragsdale, David Ragsdale and Joey Ragsdale, all of Danville; sisters, Gail and Sissy; his brother, Bobby Ray; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded by his sister, Susan. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date but will be receiving family and friends at the residence of daughter, Sandra Irby, but request that you call in advance to plan your visit. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Ragsdale family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
3 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Danville-Pittsylvania district; officials say they are prepared, have necessary supplies for now
-
Danville woman who tested positive for coronavirus waited nearly two weeks for results
-
Health official: 'There is community transmission in Danville'
-
Goodyear extends shutdown 'until further notice'
-
Owner planned to close Danville's Main Street Coffee Emporium in June, but coronavirus sped up the process
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.