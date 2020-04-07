William "Bill" Monroe Ragsdale Jr., 67, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Bill was born in Danville, Va., on September 15, 1952, to the late Lillie (Maythell) Meadows Ragsdale and William M. Ragsdale Sr. Bill worked as a devoted newspaper carrier for the Danville Register & Bee for 30 years. Bill is survived by the mother of his seven children, Barbara S. Ragsdale; his daughters, Melissa Kirks (Jake) Keeling, Va., Sandra Irby (Lloyd) Axton Va., Amy Adkins (Donnie) Stuart, Va., and Rebecca Kanode (Ben) Roanoke, Va.; his sons, Billy Ragsdale, David Ragsdale and Joey Ragsdale, all of Danville; sisters, Gail and Sissy; his brother, Bobby Ray; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded by his sister, Susan. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date but will be receiving family and friends at the residence of daughter, Sandra Irby, but request that you call in advance to plan your visit. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Ragsdale family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

