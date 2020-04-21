Mr. Lawrence E. Pritchett, 82, of 1875 Fall Creek Drive, Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at SOVAH Health Danville. Born March 4, 1938 in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late James Pritchett and Mable Carter Pritchett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Pritchett; one son, Landon Pritchett; four brothers, John, Donald, Sterling Pritchett and Tony Walton; and five sisters, Annie Giles, Carrie Glass, Elsie Richardson, Mary F. Witcher and Louise Jones. Mr. Pritchett was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, serving as member of the Faithfuletts and senior choir. He was last employed by Dan River Mills. Those left to cherish his memories are two sons, Kenneth Pritchett and Alonzo "Edward" Pritchett, both of Danville, Virginia; two daughters, Maxine Younger and Vanessa Pritchett, both of Danville, Virginia; three brothers, James Pritchett (Ruby) and Lester Pritchett (Ernestine), all of Chatham, Virginia and Herbert Walton (Mary) of Manhattan, New York; one sister, Sandra Williams of New York; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mr. Pritchett will be conducted on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 12 noon at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Edward L. Pope, officiating. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, a viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. with only ten people allowed at a time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
