Reflections of Life I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7 A Time to Be Born: Jeff Poole was born in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, on February 24, 1961, to the late Garland Bernard Poole and the late Virginia Womack Poole. A Time To Plant: Jeff was educated in the Danville Public School System. He worked for both Kentucky Fried Chicken and Outback Steakhouse for over 18 years faithfully until his health declined. Jeff joined Vance Street Missionary Baptist Church and was so excited on that Sunday. Riding home on Sundays, Jeff would ALWAYS say "that sure was a good sermon today; Pastor really preached." Jeff occasionally would try to assist with the food distribution on Sunday mornings. He was a man of great strength and value. He faithfully and diligently served the Lord in his own way. In his quite time Jeff loved to draw. A Time to Love: Jeff was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Lavett Nicole Peatross Poole. A Time to Die: Jeff entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Gretna Hospital. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Eugene Poole. A Time to Mourn: Jeff leaves to cherish his precious memories, two sisters, Ginger Mae Poole of Baltimore, Md., and Wesley Ann Gibbs of Washington, D.C.; one brother, Garland B. Poole III of Baltimore, Md.; sister in law, Cynthia Poole of Baltimore, Md.; a special friend, Cecile Dickerson of Danville, Va.; seven aunts, Alice Poole, Esther P. Hiett, Jean Cooke, Reva W. Luck, Clara Harper, Sherdena P. Foreman and Eunice P. Richmond; one uncle, the Rev. Nathaniel Jones; a dedicated cousin, Theresa Murphy; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life services for Clifton Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Vance St. Missionary Baptist Church, 206 Vance St., Danville, Virginia, with the Rev. Dr. Maurice Ferrell, officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memorial Park Danville, Virginia. The family is asking that relatives and friends assemble at 9:45 a.m. on the day of service at the residence, 2261 Malmaison Rd., Blairs, VA 24527. Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, the Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959 or (804) 834-3330. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
