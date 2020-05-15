January 29, 1939 - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Bobby J. Poole, 81, of 916 Eastern Ave., Neb., Washington, D.C., departed this life on Tuesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 29, 1939, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He was the son of the late Raymond Poole and Mandore Howerton Poole. He was married to the former Edna Earl Marable, who predeceased him. Bobby was a member of Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church, after relocating he joined the Missionary New Birth Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Southside High School and he was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the United States Post Office after 35 years of service. Survivors include one son, Raymond T. Poole; one daughter, Romona Poole, both of Capital Height, Maryland; four grandchildren, Ramon, Zavon, Jovon and Reneta; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jean Poole of Sutherlin, Va., Mollie Brewington of Hyde Park, Mass., and Joyce Davis of Ringgold, Va.; a host of nieces, nephew and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by three siblings, L.C. Poole, Patricia Glass and Rosa Poole. A graveside service with military rites will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery by Elder William Howerton. In keeping with the COVID-19 guide lines, a viewing will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time. Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Poole family.
