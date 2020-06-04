Mr. Carl Edward Pointer Sr., of Pointer Road, Alton, Va., died at his residence on June 2, 2020, at the age of 71. Graveside services for Mr. Pointer will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. at Greater Brandon Chapel Missionary Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Michael Gallaway officiating. Public viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services are provided by Jeffress Funeral Home, 2000 North Main Street, South Boston, Va.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Pointer, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
