DANVILLE, Va. Funeral service for Mrs. Jessie Mae Plunkett, of Danville, Va., will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of FultonWalton Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home Yanceyville, N.C.
