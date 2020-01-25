CHATHAM, Va. Garland Dale Pigg, age 85, of 1925 Irish Rd., Chatham, Va., entered into rest on January 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on July 27, 1934, in Chatham, the son of the late Hezekiah Ford Pigg and the late Della Craddock Pigg. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Anderson Pigg. He attended Ferrum College and Union College and received his master's degree from James Madison University. He taught and coached for 35 years at Kenbridge High School, Staunton Military Academy, Arlington County Public Schools, and retired from Fairfax County Public Schools. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Pigg (Scott) Young and Jennifer Lynn (Duane Vadnais) Pigg; two grandchildren, Kristi Young (Clayton) Lester and Katharine Anne Young; a niece, Laura Pigg Taylor; a nephew, William Robert Pigg Jr.; and his lifelong best friend, Boyce Allen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William Robert Pigg, and Jay Hezekiah Ford Pigg; a sister, Charlotte Elizabeth Johnson; a niece, Lori Johnson Jorgensen; and a nephew, David Bruce Pigg. Funeral services will be conducted at Scott Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Scott Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Laurie Hubbard Adams, Connie Dalton, Shelby Pippin Faye Reynolds, and Rachel Thompson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Dry Fork Volunteer Fire Department. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Pigg family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
