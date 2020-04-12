Max Daniel Pierce Jr., of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 40. He was born on May 19, 1979, to Leeann Carter and Max Pierce Sr. in Danville, Virginia. In addition to his parents, Max is survived by his stepmother, Sandra Pierce; his longtime girlfriend, Shari Whitford; his daughters, Stormy Pierce and Courtney Pierce; his son, Landon Pierce; his sister, Brittany Carter; his stepsister, Dana Moss; his brother, Joshua Pierce; his stepbrother, Robbie Moss; his grandmother, Dianne Gentry; his special aunt, Lisa Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Max was predeceased by a grandmother, Lizzie Pierce. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the father residence or at the mother's residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Pierce family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to ten people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.

To plant a tree in memory of Max Pierce, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments