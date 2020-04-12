Max Daniel Pierce Jr., of Chatham, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 40. He was born on May 19, 1979, to Leeann Carter and Max Pierce Sr. in Danville, Virginia. In addition to his parents, Max is survived by his stepmother, Sandra Pierce; his longtime girlfriend, Shari Whitford; his daughters, Stormy Pierce and Courtney Pierce; his son, Landon Pierce; his sister, Brittany Carter; his stepsister, Dana Moss; his brother, Joshua Pierce; his stepbrother, Robbie Moss; his grandmother, Dianne Gentry; his special aunt, Lisa Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Max was predeceased by a grandmother, Lizzie Pierce. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the father residence or at the mother's residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Pierce family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to recent events, and in compliance with the government mandate, we must limit the number of visitors and service attendants to ten people at this time. If you would like to stop by and pay your respects to the family, you are still welcome to do so.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Danville woman who tested positive for coronavirus waited nearly two weeks for results
-
Positive cases on rise in Danville
-
Two more test positive for coronavirus in Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District
-
Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County
-
Police: Sutherlin man dies in Pittsylvania County crash
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.