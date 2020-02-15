Michael "Mike" Kent Pickral CHATHAM, Va. Michael "Mike" Kent Pickral, age 51, of Chatham, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Born on January 31, 1969 in Danville, he was the son of Patsy Worley Pickral of Chatham and the late Bobby Randolph Pickral Sr. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Harry and Margaret Mills Pickral; and maternal grandparents, Harold and Sallie Pearson Worley. Mike was a member of Greenbay Christian Church and was a Correctional Officer at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham. A graduate of Gretna High School, he earned an associate's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix. He served as a Spec. 4 Medic in the Virginia Army National Guard and was a certified firearms instructor. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Bobby R. "Randy" Pickral Jr. and wife, Carolyn of Chatham; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Elder Troy Simpson. Private burial will be held in Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

