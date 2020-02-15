Michael "Mike" Kent Pickral CHATHAM, Va. Michael "Mike" Kent Pickral, age 51, of Chatham, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident. Born on January 31, 1969 in Danville, he was the son of Patsy Worley Pickral of Chatham and the late Bobby Randolph Pickral Sr. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Harry and Margaret Mills Pickral; and maternal grandparents, Harold and Sallie Pearson Worley. Mike was a member of Greenbay Christian Church and was a Correctional Officer at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham. A graduate of Gretna High School, he earned an associate's degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix. He served as a Spec. 4 Medic in the Virginia Army National Guard and was a certified firearms instructor. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Bobby R. "Randy" Pickral Jr. and wife, Carolyn of Chatham; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Elder Troy Simpson. Private burial will be held in Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends at the residence. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
After months-long visit to China, Danville woman in voluntary quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Danville man to serve 20 years for 2018 drug-related death of infant daughter
-
In last-minute plea, Danville woman gets 20 years for drug-related death of infant
-
Bogus call of someone shot with arrow in Danville turns up stolen firearms, bulletproof vest, ski masks
-
Two plead guilty in death of Danville infant; documents show both told police they were using and dealing drugs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.