Evelyn Virginia Wilson, Petty, 87, of 127 Moorfield Lane, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Riverside Health & Rehab Center, Danville, Va. Born September 28, 1932, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Hannah Hairston Wilson. Survivors include two daughters, Nadine Petty Coleman and Renee Petty Purvis (Reginald) both of Danville, Va; two nephews; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. Due to constraints, a graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Brud Perry, Eulogist. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m., with family present from 4 until 5 p.m. from Norris Funeral Home with a limit of ten people at a time. Norris Funeral Home is assisting the Petty family.
