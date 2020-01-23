Lucille Bennett Neal Perkins Lucille Bennett Neal Perkins of Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Monday January 20, 2020. She was born in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, on March 30, 1931, daughter of Lester E. Bennett and Elizabeth Young Bennett. Mrs. Perkins lived her entire life in Pittsylvania County; graduated from Whitmell High School and was retired from Sears Roebuck Co. and Danville Regional Medical Center. She was a member of North Main Baptist Church and was dedicated to numerous Christian charities. She was a devoted gardener, skilled seamstress and wonderful cook. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. On September 28, 1948, she married George William Neal Sr., who died on January 14, 1978. She was married on April 6, 1985, to Eugene C. Perkins who died on December 12, 2000. Survivors include her three children, George W. Neal Jr. (Ethel) of Danville, Jane N. McNichols (Dan) of Carolina Beach, N.C., and David R. Neal, of Danville; granddaughters, Lindsay R. Neal and Maggie M. Inman (Jeremy); and great-granddaughter, Aubrey E. Inman. She is also survived by her stepson, Alex Perkins (Angie) and step grandchildren, Tyler and Michael Perkins. Surviving siblings are sisters, Lottie M. Moss and Nell B. Slayton, and brother, Otey W. Bennett. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by brothers, Bill, Harold, and Lewis "L.D." Bennett; sisters, Doris B. Norcutt, Alma B. Joseph, and Jeanette B. Pruitt; and stepson, Gary Perkins. Funeral services will be held at Townes Memorial Chapel, Saturday January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. conducted by the Rev. David Slayton, nephew of Mrs. Perkins. Interment will follow immediately at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Perkins family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
