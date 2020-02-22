Dr. William Craig Pavord, 86, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital. He was born July 3, 1933, in Hanover, Pa., son of the late Romaine and George Pavord. He was the beloved husband for 59 years to Wanda Matthews Pavord, father of Andrew (Pam), Daniel (Anna), David (Katri), and is survived by seven grandchildren, Billy, Eric, Craig, Lillian, Scott, Johanna and Timo. He spent 30 years of his life in Danville, Va., where he taught business administration at Averett University. He was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving as the finance manager and supporting mission work and charitable events. He was a long-time volunteer at Danville Science Center and spearheaded the renovation of the Caboose that is now on display. He also volunteered many hours for Neighborhood Watch and the Dan River Philatelic Society. He shared his love of stamps with residents of the Roman Eagle Rehabilitation Center. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club. Last October, he relocated to Fairfax, Va. to be closer to family. He was a graduate of Penn State University and Ohio State University. He served two years in the United States Army. Memorial services will be at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. Visitation prior. Donation made to charity of choice or to Trinity UMC.
To plant a tree in memory of William Pavord as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
