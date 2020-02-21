The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Tommy Parrish will be held on Saturday, February, 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the DL McLaughlin Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. The family is at the residence, 204 Kirkwood Dr. DL McLaughlin Funeral Home is humbly serving the Parrish Family.
To plant a tree in memory of Tommy Parrish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
