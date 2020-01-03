Hilda Worsham Parker, age 80, of Axton, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born on June 29, 1939, in Pittsylvania County to the late Lottie Shelton Worsham and the late Zebedee Worsham Sr., Hilda was married to the late Wallace L. Parker and lived most of her life in Pittsylvania County. She retired from Roman Eagle Health and Rehab after 18 years of employment there. Prior to that, she worked for Smith Vaneer and also for Dan River, Inc. She was of the Baptist faith and loved to listen to The Rev. Charles Stanley and watch Joyce Myers. In her spare time she loved to work jigsaw puzzles. Known as a kind-hearted person, Hilda was noted as loving pleasing others. She is survived by two daughters, Vicky Inman (Randy) of Axton, Va., and Pam Holder of Danville; as well as seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Danny Wayne Parker; two sisters, Pearline Shelton and Dorothy McCoy; and four brothers, Odell, Zebedee Jr., Martin, and Earl Worsham. As the last surviving member of her generation, she was also predeceased by a grandchild, Crystal and a great-great grandchild, Rylee. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va., with the Rev. Charles Scearce officiating. Burial will follow the service at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, prior to the funeral service at Norris Funeral Service, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Danville Lifesaving Crew, 202 Christopher Ln, Danville, Va. 24541 or Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Assoc., 223 Riverview Dr, Suite J, Danville, Va. 24541. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Parker family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
