Elaine Raye Handy Parker, aged 84, passed away at her home on January 24, 2020. Elaine was born on October 21, 1935 in Danville, Virginia to David Ray Handy and Ada Cecile Harris Handy. She attended Schoolfield High School until its closure in 1953, and graduated as Salutatorian from George Washington High School in Danville in 1954. She attended both Longwood College and Averett College, from which she graduated in 1958 with a degree in education, earning K-12 licensure. She was employed by the Danville Public School System as an elementary school teacher, specializing in fourth and sixth grades, and helped to develop the system's Gifted and Talented educational programs. Over her career she taught at both West End School and Cedarbrook Elementary School (later known as Townes Lea Elementary.) She retired from full-time teaching in 1994 after thirty-five years of service. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally with her family. A lifelong supporter of animals, she welcomed many cats and a dog into the family over the years and was a devoted pet parent all her life. Elaine was a member of Pilot International during her professional career, and was also a supporter of the Schoolfield Museum. She is remembered by her family, friends and colleagues as a loving mother, grandmother and sister, a fierce advocate for quality education, an amazing cook, a ridiculously successful gardener and a lively, funny companion. Elaine was married to Arthur Harfield Parker in 1958, and they have one daughter, Melissa Carol Parker Taverner. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, and her sister, Doris Marie Handy. She is survived by her sister, Lynda Carol Handy; her daughter and son-in-law, David John Taverner, and granddaughters, Rachel Charlotte Taverner Titus and Jordan Catherine Taverner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Danville Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 3352 Danville, VA 24543, or dahs.com, to honor Mrs. Parker's life and legacy. Expressions of condolence can be shared online at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Parker, Elaine Raye Handy
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.