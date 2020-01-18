Mr. Dewey Odell Parker, age 90, of Gretna, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 22, 1929, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Willie Wade Parker and Clincie Dalton Parker. Dewey is survived by his wife of 70 years, Minnie Andrews Parker; daughters, Kathy P. Shelton of Hurt, and Nancy Parsons (Carl) of Chatham; grandchildren, Curt Shelton (Tanya), Mary Catherine Parsons, David Parsons (Rebecca), and Greg Parsons (Maureen); great-grandchildren, Brittany Boone (Bronson), Celest Walker (Byron), Justin Shelton, Claire Parsons, Madelyn Parsons, and Caroline Parsons; great great-grandchilren, Emery Boone and Blaze Walker; brother, Ray Parker (Stella); and sisters, Marie Matherly, Hazel Bates and Mary Adkins (Pete). In addition to his parents, Mr. Parker was predeceased by his brother, Harvey Parker. Employed as a farmer, Diston Plant, Gretna Building Supply, truck driver and retired with 21 years at Lane Company, as well as being a Certified concrete batcher. He was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 3660 Zion Road, Gretna, Va. with Pastor David Edinger and Ramsey Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. At other times the family will be at the residence. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Zion United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice. Swicegood-Barker Funeral Services is respectfully serving the Parker family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.