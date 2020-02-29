BLAIRS, Va. Happy Osborne Overton, age 79, of Blairs, entered into rest on Friday, February 28, 2020, at SOVAH Health Danville in Danville. She was born on July 31, 1940, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Bob Osborne and the late Laura Adkins Osborne. She was married to the late G.A. "Shorty" Overton. She was a member of Museville Christian Church. She is survived by one son, Michael (Carol) Overton; a daughter, Debra (David) Bolling; four grandchildren, Matthew Overton, Rachel Bolling, Amanda Bolling, and Justin Bolling; two step-grandchildren, Matthew Brumfield and Laura Cook; two step great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Estelle Dawson and Stella Tosh. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Woodrow Osborne. Funeral services will be conducted at Museville Christian Church on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Museville Christian Church Cemetery. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Overton family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Four suspects arrested in drive-by shooting of Danville apartment last week
-
Danville man pleads guilty in death of his 1-year-old daughter; defense called it accidental, but prosecutor said it was 'intentional beating of a child'
-
With more space for law enforcement equipment, Danville Police Department switching vehicles to SUVs
-
Danville business owners say $15-an-hour minimum wage would lead to eliminations of jobs
-
House, Senate press forward on gun control legislation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.