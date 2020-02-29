BLAIRS, Va. Happy Osborne Overton, age 79, of Blairs, entered into rest on Friday, February 28, 2020, at SOVAH Health Danville in Danville. She was born on July 31, 1940, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Bob Osborne and the late Laura Adkins Osborne. She was married to the late G.A. "Shorty" Overton. She was a member of Museville Christian Church. She is survived by one son, Michael (Carol) Overton; a daughter, Debra (David) Bolling; four grandchildren, Matthew Overton, Rachel Bolling, Amanda Bolling, and Justin Bolling; two step-grandchildren, Matthew Brumfield and Laura Cook; two step great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Estelle Dawson and Stella Tosh. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Woodrow Osborne. Funeral services will be conducted at Museville Christian Church on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Museville Christian Church Cemetery. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Overton family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

