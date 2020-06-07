Aubrey Oliver, age 3, of 601 Oakland Drive, Chatham, Va., departed this life and entered into a peaceful sleep at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., on June 3, 2020. She was born on March 1, 2017, in Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, Va. She was the daughter of Bryon and Jennifer White Oliver. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Destiney White and Levi Lee White Oliver, of Chatham; maternal grandparents, Elder Calvin White (Mary); paternal grandparents, Gloria Oliver and Bryon K. Horton; five aunts, Felisa King, Delilah White, Tina Williams, Lavinia Lee and Aareca Alexander; three uncles, Kelvin White, Chris and Darrel Oliver; and a host of other relatives. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Little Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church by Elder Calvin White. Interment will be held at Floral Hill Memory Garden, in Danville. Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Oliver family.

