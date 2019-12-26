Mr. Ronald "Ronnie" James Odum, age 55, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home. Mr. Odum was born on September 24, 1964, in Danville, Va., to Brenda Odum and the late Billy Odum. He lived all his life in Danville, working at various jobs. Mr. Odum is survived by his sons, Ronald Odum Jr. (Kristen), Donnie Odum (Gabby) and Kalab Parker; two sisters, Cindy White (Tommy) and Anita "Punky" Saddler; one aunt, Gail Oakes; nephews, Travis Saddler, Brendan Odum; nieces, Brittney Keith and Crystal Nemec; and eight grandchildren. Graveside Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park. The family will be at the residence of his sister, Cindy White, 501 Whitetail Avenue, Dry Fork, Va. Norris Funeral Services is respectfully serving the Odum family.
Odum, Ronald James
Service information
Dec 27
Graveside
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM
Highland Burial Park
3049 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
