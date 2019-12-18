Doreatha "Rita" Gibson Oakes, age 72, of Danville, Va. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at SOVAH Health Danville after several years of declining health. She was born September 7, 1947 in Rockingham County, N.C. to the late Patrick Henry Gibson and the late Nannie Belle Wilson Gibson. Doreatha was married to the late Melvin Richard Oakes. She was not only a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother, but loved nurturing and helping raise other children. She was always willing to give a helping hand to those in her community when the need arose. Doreatha is survived by a daughter, Angel Rigney (the late Timothy Rigney) of Danville; three sisters, Sandra Jones (Lee) of Danville, Va., Rebecca Davis (Dennis) of Yanceyville, N.C., and Nita Hutson (Junior) of Danville; a brother, Johnny H. Gibson of Ringgold, Va.; and two grandchildren, Matthew Christian Rigney and Steven Nicholas Rigney. She is also survived by a special brother-in-law, James "Jimmy" Oakes and wife, Ruth Oakes. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Oakes was predeceased in death by a brother, Frank Gibson of Florida. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville, Va. and other times at the residence. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Danville Memorial Gardens, Danville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Oakes family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
