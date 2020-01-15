Brenda Farthing Oakes, age 69, of Danville, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Neal Farthing Sr. Surviving are her husband, Teddy Lee Oakes; children, James Chesson II, (Rebecca), Sherri Riley and the late (Jeffery) and Beau Oakes, (Tanya); mother, Frances Dalton Farthing; brother, Sam Farthing Jr. and the late (Patsy); and grandchildren, Brandon Riley, Sean Riley, Little Jimmy Chesson, Taylor Oakes, Madison Oakes, Peyton Oakes. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 3464 Mount Carmel Rd, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, with the Rev. J.B Baldridge officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church on Thursday and other times at the residence of 412 Lakeside Dr., Danville, VA 24540. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.