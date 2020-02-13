Zachary Thomas Norton, 33, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born in Danville, Va., on March 3, 1986. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Jordan Hardy (James); father, Greg Norton (Pearl); grandparents, Edward and Barbara Jordan, and Dianne Cooley; and his special pet, Lucy Boo. Zac grew up in the Vandola community and enjoyed the outdoors, especially skate boarding. He loved playing the guitar and hanging out with his family and friends. He attended DCC where he became a certified welder. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va., with Pastor Stephen White officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1 p.m., and at other times at the residence of Teresa Burnette on Vandola Rd. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Service information

Feb 15
Funeral
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
