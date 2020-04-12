Samuel D. Norman Samuel Delma Norman, 90, of 4060 Suburban Dr., Danville, Va., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care after being in declining health for a couple weeks. Mr. Norman was born in Lincoln County, Ga. on October 10, 1929, son of the late Willie Frank Norman and Minnie Thornton Norman. He enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17 and served from 1947 until 1957. He then went on to work as an electrician. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in 1994. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant UMC. Mr. Norman was known for being a handyman who could fix anything whether it was something electrical or plumbing related. Mr. Norman was devoted to his family and those he leaves behind are his loving wife, Marcelle Rollins Norman; sons, Kenneth Allen Norman (Janice) of Jensen Beach, Fla. and David Lee Norman (Sue) of Danville, Va.; daughter, Maryanne Higgins of Charlottesville, Va.; brother, Thornton A. Norman of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, W.F. Norman Jr. The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend Mr. Norman's funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside held at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tobias Lutz officiating. For the time being, the family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. The family suggest that memorial donations be made to Blairs Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 242, Blairs VA 24527. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Norman family.
