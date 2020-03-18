Mrs. Cornelia Newman, age 82, of 46 Morris Ave, Danville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Sovah Health in Danville, Virginia. Mrs. Newman was born on June 9, 1937, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late Ernest Foster and Estelle Mann Hodges. She retired from Corning Glass where she served in quality control and was of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Cornelia Newman is survived by her son, James Rust (Pam); daughter, Donna Giles; stepson, Dennis Newman; stepdaughter, Janet Herrera; grandchildren, Shane Eaton (Ann), Amber Rust, Melonie Giles, Kimberly Giles, Kevin Giles, Brandon Giles, Jonathan Giles; great-grandchildren, Vincent and Robert Turner, Christian Gregory (James), Jordan Davis (Calvin), Erin Eaton; great great-granddaughter, Arabella and Abbiegail Bradford; and host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Newman was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Newman and Cable M. Rust; daughter, Faye Martin; brother, Leroy Foster; and grandson, James Eaton. In order to be compliant with state restrictions on Covid-19, a private funeral service will be conducted at Swicegood Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating. At other times the family will be receiving friends and family at 130 Douglas Drive, Dry Fork, VA 24549. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made out to the Danville Lifesaving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Newman family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Family: Man in Gretna murder-suicide turned to drugs after son's overdose death in 2011
-
Police identify Danville man killed in Lucky's shooting
-
Vaden, Sandra Joyce Townes
-
Danville's state of emergency opens access to state, federal funding amid virus outbreak
-
Witness: Brawl breaks out before rounds of gunfire; Danville suspect charged
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.