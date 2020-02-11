Anthony "Tony" Curtis Newcomb of Danville, Virginia, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 76. He was born on February 6, 1944, to the late Elizabeth "Betty" Purnell Newcomb and the late Richard Edward "Ed" Newcomb in Purely, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Nancy Harville Newcomb. Tony lived his life in the Providence, North Carolina/Danville, Virginia, area. He loved his grandkids, friends, and family very much. Tony loved cars and was a member of the Carolina Chevy Classic Car Club 55, 56, 57. He was a carpet installer by trade and was an expert in the trade. He started in the trade at a very young age and trained many in this field where Tony was previously the owner of Newcomb Carpet. Tony loved his wife Nancy and his daughter Traci with all his heart. Tony through the years has made many friends. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved his nephews who he helped raise and influence, Marty, Randy, and Ricky. Everyone who knew Tony has a Tony story to tell. In addition to his wife, Tony is survived by his daughter, Traci Newcomb Gunnelll; his grandchildren, Zachary Shaun Furgurson, Sydni Renee Furgurson (Zach), Samuel James Loftis (Kristen), Adam Seth Loftis, and Scott Loftis; his great-grandchildren, Tommy Lee Gunnell III, Samuel James "SJ" Loftis Jr., and Grayson Reid Loftis, and numerous niece and nephews who he loved dearly along with his many friends. In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by his daughter, Toni "Tete" Newcomb Moore; his sons, Joseph Anthony Newcomb, Gilbert Samuel "Sami" Loftis III, and Randall Scott "Scotty" Loftis; his sister, Judith Newcomb Patton; his brother, Hildred Martin Newcomb; and his grandchild, Tommy Lee "Tootie" Gunnell II, the apple of his eye. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Custer officiating on Friday, February 14, 2020. The funeral will be held at Riverview Baptist Church where Tony was a member, and where he was loved by all his church brothers and sisters as much as he loved them. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel. Interment will follow after the service. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Newcomb family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Newcomb, Anthony "Tony" Curtis
