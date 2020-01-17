Funeral services for Mr. Marvin R. Newbill, of Hochspeyer, Germany, formerly of Chatham, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Newbill, presiding and Dr. Raymond C. Ramsey Sr., eulogist. Interment with military rites by Fort Lee Casualty will follow in the Clement-Hubbard Family Cemetery, Chatham, Va. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
