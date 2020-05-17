September 30, 1924 - Sunday, May 10, 2020 Sue Boaz Myers, of Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury in Irvington, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe Conklin Boaz and Nonnie Ethel Fulk of Pilot Mountain, N.C. She was born in Pilot Mountain, on September 30, 1924, attended Pilot Mountain High School where she graduated Valedictorian in 1941, and graduated from Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro in 1945, majoring in music. She returned to Pilot Mountain after graduation where she married, had two children, and taught public school music for ten years while also conducting the Pilot Mountain UMC choir. After marrying George A. Myers Jr. in 1959, she moved with her family to Danville, Va., where she resided for 49 years. She was active in Mt. Vernon UMC serving faithfully and joyfully in the Chancel Choir the entire time. She was a member of the Grove Park Garden Club, the Wednesday Club, and a volunteer at Danville Memorial Hospital for many years. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and her annual vacation at Myrtle Beach with her friends for many years. She also had a passion for ACC Basketball and never missed a University of North Carolina or Duke University basketball game or following March Madness through the Final Four. In 2008, she moved to Hartfield, Va., to be near her daughter and son-in-law who faithfully remained her caretakers until her death. She joined Clarksbury United Methodist Church in Hardyville, Va., and was active in the church choir there for many years. Sue was predeceased by her mother and father, her husband, George A. Myers Jr.; her sister, Betty Boaz Smith; her brother, Raymond Jefferson Boaz Sr.; and her son-in-law, Nevin Ramsburg. She was a wonderful mother and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her heart. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Swanson Ramsburg of Deltaville, Va.; her son, and daughter-in-law, Kent (Kenny) and Donna Swanson of Nashua, N.H.; her grandchildren, Anne Munson (Noel) of Tallahassee, Fla., Meredith Walker (David) of Acworth, Ga., Tracy Offutt (Martha) of Oceanside, Calif., Matthew LaCoe (Erica) of Waynesville, Mo., Cortney Bean (Nicholas) of Nashua, N.H., and Meagan Swanson (George Clements) of Nashua, N.H. In addition, she is survived by 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special and dear friends, Linda and Henry Maxey of Chatham, Va., and Suzanne Fisher of Danville, Va. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the entire staff at Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury in Irvington, Va., with special thanks to the caregivers of the Enhanced Assisted Living area for the loving care and support given to our mother during her last four years of life. They made every day a special day for her and extended their love to her and our family. Mother was indeed blessed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Clarksbury United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 10, Hardyville, VA 23070 or the RWC Employee Christmas Fund, 132 Lancaster Dr., Irvington, VA 22480. Burial will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
